March 3, 2018

On Saturday, March 10, there will be a celebration of hope and inspiration! The Snow Flower Festival (Feria Nieves Flores) is an event that is being organized for the very first time in Boston, to celebrate the lives of the many displaced families that were victims of hurricane Maria down in Puerto Rico. These families, who are now living in Massachusetts, came from the warm weather and are not used to living in the cold. Many of them do not have family or friends here; they do not have jobs and in some cases, they do not speak the English language – they are forced to thrive and bloom under very harsh circumstances. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks to event organizers Dan McKenzie and Dr. Sgt. Darlene Flores on the English version of our show and to Zenaida Ramos and Debbi Barrios on the Spanish version. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

SNOW FLOWER FESTIVAL

Feria Nieves Flores

Saturday, March 10 5PM-1AM

Paris St. Gallery

101 Paris St.

Everett, Ma.

(857) 540-3920

snowflowerfestival@gmail.com

