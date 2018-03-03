WEATHER ALERTNor'easter Slams Southern New England
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, March Nor'Easter

CBS (BOSTON)- Friday’s powerful nor’easter hit Massachusetts hard, with driving rain, dangerous winds and tides. Here are some of the cities and towns where the most rain fell. Information was provided by trained SKYWARN weather spotters, and is displayed in inches of rainfall.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY

West Harwich            3.96
Bourne            3.75
Waquoit            3.42
Wellfleet            3.16
Hyannis            2.74
East Harwich            2.60
Yarmouth Port            2.49
Harwich            2.42

BRISTOL COUNTY

Fairhaven            3.69
Norton            3.61
West Island            3.37
Taunton            3.34
Fall River            3.14
Assonet            3.05
North Dighton            2.55
Rehoboth            2.45
Attleboro            2.21

DUKES COUNTY

Vineyard Haven            2.72

ESSEX COUNTY

Beverly            2.78
Swampscott            2.40
Ipswich            2.19
Danvers            2.01

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Belmont            2.67
Hopkinton            2.45
Waltham            2.39
Wayland            2.25
Melrose            2.18
Watertown            2.16
Reading            2.09
Framingham            2.08
Tewksbury            1.57
Lexington            1.46

NANTUCKET COUNTY

Siasconset            3.67

NORFOLK COUNTY

Randolph            3.88
Westwood            3.58
North Weymouth            3.56
Canton            3.46
Norwood            3.37
Bellingham            3.36
Millis            3.18
East Milton            3.15
Franklin            3.00
Quincy            2.30
Milton            2.18

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

East Bridgewater            5.74
Brockton            4.61
Hanover            3.61
Plymouth            3.28
Wareham            3.27
Marshfield            2.68

SUFFOLK COUNTY

West Roxbury            2.83
Boston            2.02

WORCESTER COUNTY

Shirley            2.18
Northborough            2.12
Charlton            2.06

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s