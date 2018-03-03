CBS (BOSTON)- Friday’s powerful nor’easter hit Massachusetts hard, with driving rain, dangerous winds and tides. Here are some of the cities and towns where the most rain fell. Information was provided by trained SKYWARN weather spotters, and is displayed in inches of rainfall.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY
West Harwich 3.96
Bourne 3.75
Waquoit 3.42
Wellfleet 3.16
Hyannis 2.74
East Harwich 2.60
Yarmouth Port 2.49
Harwich 2.42
BRISTOL COUNTY
Fairhaven 3.69
Norton 3.61
West Island 3.37
Taunton 3.34
Fall River 3.14
Assonet 3.05
North Dighton 2.55
Rehoboth 2.45
Attleboro 2.21
DUKES COUNTY
Vineyard Haven 2.72
ESSEX COUNTY
Beverly 2.78
Swampscott 2.40
Ipswich 2.19
Danvers 2.01
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Belmont 2.67
Hopkinton 2.45
Waltham 2.39
Wayland 2.25
Melrose 2.18
Watertown 2.16
Reading 2.09
Framingham 2.08
Tewksbury 1.57
Lexington 1.46
NANTUCKET COUNTY
Siasconset 3.67
NORFOLK COUNTY
Randolph 3.88
Westwood 3.58
North Weymouth 3.56
Canton 3.46
Norwood 3.37
Bellingham 3.36
Millis 3.18
East Milton 3.15
Franklin 3.00
Quincy 2.30
Milton 2.18
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
East Bridgewater 5.74
Brockton 4.61
Hanover 3.61
Plymouth 3.28
Wareham 3.27
Marshfield 2.68
SUFFOLK COUNTY
West Roxbury 2.83
Boston 2.02
WORCESTER COUNTY
Shirley 2.18
Northborough 2.12
Charlton 2.06