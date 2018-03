PLYMPTON (CBS) — A man was found dead in his car after a tree fell on it during the nor’easter on Friday, the Plymouth County District Attorney announced.

Plympton Police went to a Cedar Street home after a 911 call reported that a large pine tree had crushed a truck around 5:15 p.m.

Ryan MacDonald, 36, of Plympton, was found trapped in the Dodge Ram pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA said.

No one else was in the truck at the time.

Foul play is not suspected.