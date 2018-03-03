WEATHER ALERTNor'easter Slams Southern New England
SCITUATE (CBS) – More than 90 percent of Scituate is without power and restoration could take several days following a nor’easter that caused flooding and tree damage on Friday.

Read: Not Out Of The Woods Yet: Precipitation Over, But Wind And Waves Still A Concern

Many roads in town are impassible following the storm.

A state of emergency and travel ban remain in place on Saturday.

Only a handful of rescues were required in Scituate during the storm. Police and firefighters thanked residents for following warnings to evacuate prior to the storm.

Still, residents are warned to “not let our guards down” as one more high tide is still to come on Saturday.

WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler reports from Scituate

Scituate Police Chief Mike Stewart said the wave action around midnight was some of the worst he has seen in 35 years.

Sixteen people spent the night at a shelter in town.

Several people were rescued from Humarock Beach, including children, but no injuries were reported.

Beginning Sunday, building and electrical inspectors will be making their way around Scituate to assess homes.

With winds still gusting to 40 mph, power crews remain unable to begin working to restore outages. Wind must be less than 35 mph for bucket trucks to safely reach lines.

Residents are urged to stay home and stay out of the way to allow crews to safely clear debris.

