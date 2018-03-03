QUINCY (CBS) – Residents of a Quincy neighborhood are thankful to be rescued after a Friday nor’easter left them stranded.

The National Guard made more than 100 rescues from the area of Sea Street.

“It’s a total mess down there. I’m glad we’re out of there,” said resident Kyle O’Keefe.

“All our stuff is messed up but this is all that matters.”

We’re headed into Houghs Neck to rescue a family from a home. Remember, we’re in a vehicle, not a boat! pic.twitter.com/Y1dxWwztfc — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 3, 2018

That road is the only way in and out of the neighborhood where rescues were required.

The entire neighborhood is without power and it’s not clear when residents will be able to return.

A front loader was removing debris from the area on Saturday.

Anyone in Houghs Neck who is safe is asked to shelter in place.

Shelters are set up at Quincy High School and Atherton Hough Elementary School for anyone in need.