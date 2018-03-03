WEATHER ALERTNor'easter Slams Southern New England
  • WBZ TV

March Nor'Easter, Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) – Residents of a Quincy neighborhood are thankful to be rescued after a Friday nor’easter left them stranded.

The National Guard made more than 100 rescues from the area of Sea Street.

quincyrescue Its A Total Mess Down There: Quincy Residents Rescued From Flooded Neighborhood

The National Guard makes rescues in Quincy. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s a total mess down there. I’m glad we’re out of there,” said resident Kyle O’Keefe.

“All our stuff is messed up but this is all that matters.”

That road is the only way in and out of the neighborhood where rescues were required.

The entire neighborhood is without power and it’s not clear when residents will be able to return.

quincy Its A Total Mess Down There: Quincy Residents Rescued From Flooded Neighborhood

Firefighters use boat to rescue woman and dog from floodwater in Quincy (WBZ-TV)

A front loader was removing debris from the area on Saturday.

Anyone in Houghs Neck who is safe is asked to shelter in place.

Shelters are set up at Quincy High School and Atherton Hough Elementary School for anyone in need.

