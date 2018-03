BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly 400,000 Massachusetts residents remain in the dark after a powerful Friday nor’easter knocked out power.

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday, about 380,000 are without power in the state according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

The majority of the outages are on the southeastern part of the state.

Friday’s nor’easter took down trees around the region and wreaked havoc on the coast as communities dealt with flooding issues.