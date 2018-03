ONSET (CBS) – An Onset firefighter was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Friday night while he was working during Friday’s nor’easter.

The on-duty firefighter was hit by a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Cranberry Highway in the area of Onset Ave.

The car left the scene after the crash, which seriously injured the firefighter.

Wareham Police said the firefighter was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is not known.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Wareham Police.