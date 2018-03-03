BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has declared a State of Emergency to help protect citizens following a massive nor’easter that slammed the state on Friday.

Baker made the announcement Saturday around noon.

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power following Friday’s storm.

“Declaring a state of emergency will allow the deployment of federal and interstate resources, if required, to provide necessary assistance in the Commonwealth’s emergency response and what is anticipated to be a prolonged recovery effort,” Baker said in a statement.

There is no statewide travel ban that goes along with the declaration. Several towns along the coast have issued their own bans.

The state of emergency will remain in place until further notice.

Fifty-three National Guard vehicles were deployed to various communities.