BOSTON (CBS) — High tide midday in Boston on Saturday sent water into the street surrounding the Long Wharf Hotel.

The flooding was another reminder of Friday’s historic nor’easter, although it was not nearly as bad as the day before.

Just minor flooding so far at Long Wharf nothing compared to yesterday floods #wbz pic.twitter.com/FlETvI9bPy — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 3, 2018

The MBTA was forced to close the Atlantic Avenue entrance to the Aquarium Station T stop but was able to keep the station open with the State Street entrance.

Reminder: The Atlantic Avenue entrance to Aquarium Station is closed until further notice due to the weather, Please use the State Street entrance to access the station. #MBTA — MBTA (@MBTA) March 3, 2018

On Friday, the storm forced the MBTA to close the station for several hours as the high tide in the midst of the storm caused historic flooding in the city.

The area of State Street and Atlantic Ave. flooded as the tide came in around 11 a.m.

Water rose to a near-historic level for the city, cresting to 14.67 feet. That is the third highest in Boston history.

According to WBZ-TV Meteorologist Eric Fisher, Saturday’s tide peaked at 13.94 feet, which is likely in the top eight highest tides ever recorded for the city.

The New England Aquarium will also be closed for the day due to the flooding.