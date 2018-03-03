WEATHER ALERTNor'easter Slams Southern New England
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Local TV, March Nor'Easter, MBTA, Paul Burton

BOSTON (CBS) — High tide midday in Boston on Saturday sent water into the street surrounding the Long Wharf Hotel.

The flooding was another reminder of Friday’s historic nor’easter, although it was not nearly as bad as the day before.

The MBTA was forced to close the Atlantic Avenue entrance to the Aquarium Station T stop but was able to keep the station open with the State Street entrance.

On Friday, the storm forced the MBTA to close the station for several hours as the high tide in the midst of the storm caused historic flooding in the city.

The area of State Street and Atlantic Ave. flooded as the tide came in around 11 a.m.

bostonflood1 High Tide Floods Boston Again Saturday After Historic Noreaster

State Street and Atlantic Ave. in Boston were flooded during a nor’easter on Friday. (WBZ-TV)

Water rose to a near-historic level for the city, cresting to 14.67 feet. That is the third highest in Boston history.

According to WBZ-TV Meteorologist Eric Fisher, Saturday’s tide peaked at 13.94 feet, which is likely in the top eight highest tides ever recorded for the city.

The New England Aquarium will also be closed for the day due to the flooding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s