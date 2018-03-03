BOSTON (CBS) — The older generation of Celtics fans won’t be feeling that old anymore.

Well, you can (and will) still feel old, but at least one of Boston’s youngest and brightest stars is no longer a teenager.

He still can’t legally have a drink and remains the youngest player on the Celtics, but rookie Jayson Tatum is celebrating his 20th birthday on Saturday. The No. 3 overall pick in last summer’s NBA Draft, Tatum is having a spectacular first season for the Celtics, averaging 13.3 points off 47 percent shooting to go with five rebounds per game. He’s started all 63 of Boston’s games, and has been a big part of filling the void left by Gordon Hayward’s opening night injury.

Tatum’s most consistent month was in December when he averaged 14.6 points off 53 percent shooting, earning him NBA Rookie of the Month honors. The Celtics went 11-6 in December.

The fact he’s done everything up to this point as a teenager is quite impressive, and means the Celtics have an extremely bright future ahead of them.

Tatum and his teammates will celebrate his 20th birthday by taking on the Houston Rockets in prime time on national TV.