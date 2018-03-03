EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – The East Bridgewater High School girls basketball team won its playoff opener by a score of 93-7. No, there was not a typo in the box score.
The Vikings beat the Madison Park girls in the first round of the Division 3 South Sectional tournament on Wednesday.
“The final score is going to be 93, East Bridgewater, Madison Park 7, believe it or not,” the announcer calling the game for East Bridgewater Community Access Media said on the broadcast as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
The Enterprise reported that following the game, East Bridgewater Superintendent of Schools Elizabeth Legault apologized for the margin of victory.
“This is not a reflection of our student body or our athletic program,” Legault told the newspaper about what she called “an unfortunate situation.”
East Bridgewater led 48-4 at halftime, then outscored Madison Park 45-3 in the second half.
Legault told the Enterprise she hopes the game will bring “a thoughtful reflection from our program leaders.”
I am a parent of 2 children. My son played high school baseball from ’03 until ’06. My recollection is, the team had to be at least .500 to qualify for the tournament. I would assume the same applies to other sports such as basketball. Certainly it is “bush” to run up a score like that but … my question is, How did Madison Park qualify to be in the tournament?