Filed Under:Braintree, Local TV, March Nor'Easter, School Closing

BRAINTREE (CBS) — Two schools in Braintree were so damaged by Friday’s nor’easter that school has already been canceled for Monday.

Superintendent Frank Hackett took to Facebook on Saturday evening to explain that there was “significant damage to portions of the roofs” at the Ross Elementary and South Middle Schools.

braintree school roofs3 Two Schools Closed Monday After Storm Rips Off Part Of Their Roofs

School was canceled for students at both of those schools, including kindergarten students that attend Ross and Monatiquot School Kindergarten Center.

“The school cancellation will give us an opportunity to make repairs and further assess the damages sustained to the roof,” said Hackett.

“The damaged sections of both roofs will be removed, secured, and weatherized. Once the structural evaluation is complete, we will be able to determine our next course of action, which we will communicate to you by late afternoon [Sunday]. It is possible that we may need to cancel school for additional days beyond Monday.”

braintree school roofs4 Two Schools Closed Monday After Storm Rips Off Part Of Their Roofs

Other schools also experienced leaks but they are expected to be fixed over the weekend.

All other schools will be open.

