BOSTON (CBS) – The disastrous nor’easter still has a grip on local travelers, with the storm causing weekend flight disruptions at Logan International Airport.

More than 207 flight delays were reported at Logan Airport on Saturday, with 149 flights cancelled altogether.

Due to weather, many airlines are cancelling flights. Please check with your airline for the latest information about your flight before heading to Logan. — Boston Logan Airport (@BostonLogan) March 2, 2018

The delays and cancellations continued one day after the nor’easter hammered the region on Friday.

Logan Airport is urging travelers to check with airlines directly for the latest flight information.