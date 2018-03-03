BOSTON (CBS) — A Somerville man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Chelsea boy last year.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 21-year-old Juan Carlos Matos Figueroa shot Jimmy Vasquez near of Shurtleff and Bellingham streets in Chelsea on the night of January 13, 2017.

“Jimmy Vasquez wasn’t involved in gangs, guns, or violence,” District Attorney Daniel Conley said in a written statement. “He wasn’t in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was an innocent young man doing what kids his age have always done – hanging out with his friends on a Friday evening. I hope his family takes some comfort in knowing that Chelsea Police, State Police, and Suffolk prosecutors never forgot him or gave up on his case.”

Another 15-year-old was also injured in the shooting and four other people were shot at but not hurt.

Figueroa was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm.

He was also indicted on numerous other charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, for shooting at the others and injuring one of them.

The DA’s office also said they believe that Figueroa was apart of a group of people who drove into area before the shooting.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.