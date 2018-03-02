WOBURN (CBS) – A woman was struck by a large falling tree while outside her car on Main Street.

The woman was sent to an area hospital following the accident, which occurred about 2:45 p.m. Friday in the area of 675 Main St.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Emergency crews had to extricate the woman, who was trapped underneath the large tree that fell on her, police said.

She had been standing next to her car, which was parked right next to the Common, where parents often park to run across the street to pick up their children from a local school.

The tree also struck and damaged two nearby utility poles.

Main Street is closed indefinitely in the area of Eaton Avenue and traffic has been detoured away from the area, police said.

Eversource responded to the scene and is working to remove wires from the road and repair the damaged poles.

In a statement, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin urged residents to stay indoors during the storm.

“While the town of Woburn has avoided widespread damage so far, this shows that this is a serious storm,” Galvin said. “We ask that people only go outside if they absolutely must, and that they take extreme caution while outdoors.”