WATERTOWN (CBS) – High winds blew down an entire line of utility poles on Arsenal Street.

Eight utility poles came crashing down around 10:30 a.m. Friday when a big gust of wind came in.

No injuries were reported.

Residents who live in the area heard the poles come down and described it as a “loud boom.”

“I couldn’t believe it. I heard this great big slam and crack the sound of something really heavy falling on the ground and you can see the results on Arsenal Street, right. Plus all the transformers that are down there is a of leaking too,” said Arthur, who lives nearby.

The road remains shut down from Irving to School streets, and is expected to remain closed possibly into Saturday as well.

Crews have been in the area since then trying to clean up the mess.