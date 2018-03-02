WEATHER ALERTDestructive, Potentially Historic Nor'easter
BOSTON (CBS) – Several thousand power outages have been reported in Massachusetts as a powerful nor’easter takes shape Friday.

More than 17,500 outages were reported at 8:15 a.m. according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). A short time later, that number dropped to 8,000.

duxburypolice Thousands Without Power As Noreaster Arrives In Massachusetts

Downed wires in Duxbury on Keene Street. (Image Credit: Duxbury Police)

The majority of the outages were reported in Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester.

More than 7,000 Gloucester residents lost power, while 60 percent of Manchester was in the dark.

Just after 6 a.m., the Millbury Fire Department responded to a call for wires arcing on a tree.

National Grid arrived to repair the issue.

Friday’s storm is expected to bring flooding, heavy snow and power outages throughout the region.

