DUXBURY (CBS) – Police and firefighters are reminding drivers to avoid flooded roads after people became stuck and needed to be rescued during a Friday nor’easter.

Read: Destructive Nor’easter Brings Flooding, Power Outages, Heavy Snow

“Do not try to drive through the water!!,” the Duxbury Fire Department tweeted after the driver of a pickup truck was rescued around 11 a.m.

Duxbury and many other coastal Massachusetts towns are experiencing flooding issues during a nor’easter that has knocked out power to thousands and caused damage throughout the region.

Quincy Police issued a similar warning.

The department shared a video of a car that was stuck, using the hashtag #TurnAroundDontDrown.

“This not only endangers your life, but the lives of first responders,” Quincy Police said.

Rescues continue across the city. Front-end loaders needed to assist, as our vehicles are unable to navigate the water. We can not repeat it enough… please stay where you are if it is safe. @CityofQuincy pic.twitter.com/gDMCVRwBfJ — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 2, 2018

National Weather Service Boston warned drivers not to underestimate the power of flood waters.

The organization said six inches of fast-moving water can knock out and carry away an adult, 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car, and 18-24 inches of fast-moving water can carry away most large vehicles.