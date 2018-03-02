WEATHER ALERTDestructive, Potentially Historic Nor'easter
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, March Nor'Easter, Water Rescue

DUXBURY (CBS) – Police and firefighters are reminding drivers to avoid flooded roads after people became stuck and needed to be rescued during a Friday nor’easter.

Read: Destructive Nor’easter Brings Flooding, Power Outages, Heavy Snow

“Do not try to drive through the water!!,” the Duxbury Fire Department tweeted after the driver of a pickup truck was rescued around 11 a.m.

duxburywaterrescue Do Not Try To Drive Through The Water, Firefighters Warn After Rescues

A pickup truck stranded in Duxbury flood waters. (Image Credit: Duxbury Fire Department)

Duxbury and many other coastal Massachusetts towns are experiencing flooding issues during a nor’easter that has knocked out power to thousands and caused damage throughout the region.

Quincy Police issued a similar warning.

The department shared a video of a car that was stuck, using the hashtag #TurnAroundDontDrown.

“This not only endangers your life, but the lives of first responders,” Quincy Police said.

National Weather Service Boston warned drivers not to underestimate the power of flood waters.

The organization said six inches of fast-moving water can knock out and carry away an adult, 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car, and 18-24 inches of fast-moving water can carry away most large vehicles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s