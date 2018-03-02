BOSTON (CBS) — Drew Pomeranz’s spring did not get off to the best start.

Pomeranz retired the Cardinals in order in the first inning, but he couldn’t make it through the leadoff batter in the second inning. While facing Marcell Ozuna, the left-hander felt something that required attention from the trainers and manager Alex Cora. After a brief meeting, Pomeranz walked off the mound and headed to the clubhouse.

The Red Sox said “left forearm tightness” caused Pomeranz to leave the game.

Pomeranz, 29, set a career high with 32 starts and 173.2 innings in 2017, when he went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA. Last year, he also left a spring training start. When he left that spring start early, it was due to triceps tightness. He still was able to make his season debut on April 11. He was roughed up in his lone postseason start, allowing five runs — four earned — in just two innings of work in Game 2 against Houston.

Incidentally, the Cardinals’ starting pitcher — Bud Norris — also left the game early due to an apparent injury.