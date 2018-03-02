BOSTON (CBS) — Time to fire up the Gordon Hayward comeback train again.

Even with the Celtics enjoying success this season, Hayward’s recovery from a gruesome opening night ankle injury has been an important sidebar throughout the season. The Celtics have maintained throughout that they don’t expect Hayward to be back this season, but with every video of the star taking shots from a chair or walking without crutches, Celtics fans have held out hope.

That hope got a big boost on Friday when The Players’ Tribune tweeted out a video of Hayward shooting jumpers:

Hayward is still barely getting off the ground when he takes jumpers in the video, but it’s one that will inspire more hope that the prized free agent signing will play more than five minutes for Boston this year.

Though it’s March 2 and the Celtics have only 19 games left in the regular season, the NBA playoffs last forever and the conference finals are still two and a half months away. It’s still highly unlikely the C’s would throw him into the fire like that, but Hayward is clearly progressing, and until the season is actually over, there will always be a smidgen of hope that he can return to action before the season ends.