WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Polytechnic Institute introduced the newest member of its football team on Wednesday night.
Thirteen-year-old Keegan Concannon, a Hudson resident, joined the Engineers through Team IMPACT.
Keegan is battling an immune deficiency.
Being part of a football team is something his mother says has had a positive impact on his health.
“It’s simply amazing that Team IMPACT and you guys all have jumped in to help participate in Keegan’s future,” Laura Concannon said during the event. “He just has a whole new look on life and we are so thankful.”