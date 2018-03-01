WEATHER ALERTDangerous, Destructive Nor'easter Friday
WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Polytechnic Institute introduced the newest member of its football team on Wednesday night.

Thirteen-year-old Keegan Concannon, a Hudson resident, joined the Engineers through Team IMPACT.

impact Team IMPACT Helps 13 Year Old Boy Join WPI Football Team

Worcester Polytechnic Institute football players welcome Keegan Concannon to the team. (WBZ-TV)

Keegan is battling an immune deficiency.

teamimpact Team IMPACT Helps 13 Year Old Boy Join WPI Football Team

Keegan Concannon at a Team IMPACT event in Worcester. (WBZ-TV)

Being part of a football team is something his mother says has had a positive impact on his health.

“It’s simply amazing that Team IMPACT and you guys all have jumped in to help participate in Keegan’s future,” Laura Concannon said during the event. “He just has a whole new look on life and we are so thankful.”

