WATCH LIVEGov. Baker News Conference On Nor'easter Preparations
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mega Millions, Powerball

BRAINTREE (CBS) – Feeling lucky? Lottery players have two shots at big jackpots this weekend.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing is an estimated $243 million. Meanwhile, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot drawing is even bigger at an estimated $321 million.

Nobody has won the Powerball jackpot since a $559.7 million winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire on Jan. 6. The cash option for this drawing is an estimated $189 million.

Related: Powerball Winner Who Wants Anonymity Argues Case In Court

The Mega Millions cash option is estimated at $143.8 million.

Tickets are $2 each for both games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s