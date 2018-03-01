BRAINTREE (CBS) – Feeling lucky? Lottery players have two shots at big jackpots this weekend.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing is an estimated $243 million. Meanwhile, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot drawing is even bigger at an estimated $321 million.

Nobody has won the Powerball jackpot since a $559.7 million winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire on Jan. 6. The cash option for this drawing is an estimated $189 million.

The Mega Millions cash option is estimated at $143.8 million.

Tickets are $2 each for both games.