SCITUATE (CBS) – Residents along parts of the Massachusetts coast are “strongly encouraged” to evacuate ahead of a major coastal storm that is expected to arrive Friday.

Residents were warned to prepare for a “prolonged storm” that is expected to feature astronomically high tides.

A storm surge of 3-3.5 feet and waves up to 30 feet are also anticipated.

“The Scituate Emergency Management team is strongly encouraging residents residing along the coast and low lying roads as there only means of egress at risk of flooding to evacuate by Friday morning for their safety,” the town said.

Scituate residents are asked to complete a confidential “I Have Evacuated” form on the town’s website.

Several streets in Scituate will be closed during the storm, including Front Street, Edward Foster Road and Surfside Road.

St. Mary’s Church was handing out free sand bags to residents to help them secure their homes.

Duxbury is asking residents in low lying and flood prone areas to voluntarily evacuate.

The Duxbury Senior Center will be open during the high tides starting 3/2.

The Duxbury fire department showed off a newly obtained high water rescue truck.

The vehicle was obtained at no cost to the town as surplus military equipment.

Firefighters put the finishing touches on the truck ahead of Friday’s storm.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asked residents to monitor conditions. The city experienced flooding during a January storm.

“I encourage all residents to be mindful of the storm and encourage employers to take the weather into consideration, which will mostly impact the coastal areas of our city,” said Mayor Walsh.