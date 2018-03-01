BOSTON (CBS) – A possible breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease has been made by researches at the Cleveland Clinic.

Researchers have been able to completely reverse the disease, in mice, by gradually reducing levels of an enzyme called BACE1.

One of the first signs of Alzheimer’s is a buildup of amyloid plaque in the brain which interrupts connections between neurons.

These scientists took 75 day old mice, with changes of Alzheimer’s, and slowly lowered the levels of BACE1 so that by the time they were 10 months old, there was no plaque left in their brains at all.

The mice also had improved learning and memory.

They hope this research can lead to drugs that can help hopefully reverse Alzheimer’s in humans.