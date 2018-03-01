BEVERLY (CBS/AP) – A Beverly man now faces federal charges, accused of mailing letters with white powder to five people, including one to Donald Trump Jr. that landed his wife, Vanessa, in the hospital.

Daniel Frisiello, 24, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with five counts of mailing threat to injure the person of another and five counts of false information and hoaxes, according to court records. He is expected to appear in federal court in Worcester later Thursday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Frisiello allegedly sent similar envelopes, bearing a Boston postmark, that contained threatening messages and a suspicious white powder to at least five locations across the country.

“These kind of hoaxes may not cause physical harm, but they scare the heck out of people,” said Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

Hoax attacks using white powder play on fears that date to 2001, when letters containing deadly anthrax were mailed to news organizations and the offices of two U.S. senators. Those letters killed five people.

On Thursday, Beverly Police blocked the street where Frisiello lives, as federal agents searched his house.

Beverly Police block street while FBI searches house of man accused of sending envelope with white powder to Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/gU1ZitJe2y — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) March 1, 2018

In his criminal complaint, Postal Inspector Michael J. Connelly said the first envelope investigated in the case was sent to Donald Trump Jr. in New York City. The envelope was postmarked in Boston on Feb. 7, bore no return address, and contained a letter with the words “You are an awful, awful person.”

Vanessa Trump opened the envelope on Feb. 12, which “contained an unknown suspicious white powder, which spilled out of the envelope and onto the addressee’s wife as she opened it,” Connelly wrote.

She called 911 and reported she was coughing and felt nauseous. She was hospitalized briefly. A hazmat team responded to the scene.

The substance in the letter turned out to be cornstarch.

Federal authorities said one of the letters containing powder was sent to Antonio Sabato Jr., the Republican former underwear model and soap opera actor who is running for a U.S. House seat in California.

Other recipients were Debbie Stabenow, the Democratic U.S. senator from Michigan; Nicola Hanna, an interim U.S. attorney in California; and Michele Dauber, a Stanford University law professor who has promoted the effort to recall the judge who presided over the Brock Turner sexual assault case.

In Facebook posts, Frisiello identified himself as a Democrat, according to court records. He lives at home with his family.

Connelly detailed online evidence, including online purchases of a “glitter bomb” for envelopes made with Frisiello’s bank card and additional evidence found in Frisiello’s trash, which led to the charges against him.

Investigators said, among other items, they found a piece of paper in Frisiello’s curbside trash with Stabenow’s name and Michigan address on it and the words “Imbecilic senator.”

According to authorities, Frisiello shared a breaking news story about Trump Jr. receiving the envelope with white powder on his Facebook account.

