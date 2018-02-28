BROCKTON (CBS) – Hundreds of students walked out of class on Wednesday at Somerville High School, demanding action on gun control following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school.
After walking out of class just after 8 a.m., the students sat in silence for 17 minutes to symbolize the 17 people killed inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Following the 17 minutes of silence, students marched to a nearby field, some holding signs.
The students say they will continue “Walkout Wednesday” until lawmakers hear their concerns and take action on gun control.
