BOSTON (CBS) — Will Rob Gronkowski be catching passes from Tom Brady in 2018, or will be he throwing elbows in the ring?
We’re all still searching for answers about the tight end’s future, with rumors that the 28-year-old could walk away from the NFL and join the world of wrestling — or some other non-football venture.
Gronkowski hasn’t said much after his vague comments following New England’s Super Bowl LII loss (relive that in the video above), though some cryptic tweets over the last week have just added more fuel to the fire. Toss in a report that Gronk starting to contemplate retirement before the 2017 season, and you can understand why there’s been some hysteria among Patriots fans as they wait for answers.
If you thought Gronk’s agents may be able to shed some light on the situation at the NFL Scouting Combine, well, get ready to keep waiting. The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe caught up with Drew and Jason Rosenhaus in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and neither were very eager to discuss Gronkowski’s future.
“We’re not going to talk about that. That’s personal,” they told Howe.
And thus, the waiting game continues. With NFL free agency set to begin on March 14, hopefully we’ll have more clarity on the situation by then.