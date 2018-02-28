BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been rampant speculation over the past month on Rob Gronkowski’s future — or potential lack thereof — in the NFL. But according to a report on Wednesday, the 28-year-old will indeed return to the field for the 2018 season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that after taking several weeks to ponder retirement and consider a career in professional wrestling or acting, Gronkowski has decided to play football again.

“The belief now is those things will come after his football career. The belief now is that Gronkowski will continue his football career with the Patriots.”

The expectation is that #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will return for 2018 after pondering his future, I’m told. He may never make a grand announcement, but the belief is entertainment opportunities (acting WWE) will wait. pic.twitter.com/WwbLZS4zfy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2018

Rapoport added, “I have not talked to one person who believes Rob Gronkowski will retire. The expectation is he’s back in a Patriots uniform in 2018.”

Earlier this week, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported that Gronkowski “didn’t enjoy himself in 2017” and contemplated retirement as far back as training camp. On the day of the Super Bowl, Pro Football Talk speculated that Gronkowski might retire after the game. Gronkowski was asked about that possibility after the Patriots lost to the Eagles, and he said he’d take some time to think about his future.

Gronkowski caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns, earning First Team All-Pro status for the fourth time of his Hall of Fame career. He caught 11 passes in Super Bowl LII for 116 yards and two touchdowns. In his eight-year career — all with the Patriots — he’s scored 77 touchdowns in 102 regular-season games, recording over 7,000 receiving yards on 474 receptions along the way. In 13 playoff games, he’s caught 68 passes for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns.