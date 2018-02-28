HOLLISTON (CBS) – A Holliston student has been removed from school after bringing a BB gun to a basketball game.
Superintendent Bradford Jackson, Police Chief Matthew Stone, and Holliston High School Principal Nicole Bottomley said in a letter to the community that on Tuesday a parent reported their child learned of a troubling conversation between two students.
In the conversation, one of the students claimed to “have a gun and 100 rounds of ammo.” Police say the student admitted to having an Airsoft BB gun and a box of 100 BBs.
Later in the investigation, police learned that the student had brought a BB gun to a Holliston basketball game that was held at Hopkinton High School. During the game, the student allegedly showed the BB gun to several people.
“It is important to note that we were informed that there was no evidence the student either threatened violence, or intended to commit an act of violence, against either school or any individuals associated with either school or community,” Hopkinton Public Schools said of the incident.
Holliston Police seized the BB gun and confirmed there were no authentic guns in the student’s house.
Police and the school are working to determine what school consequences and criminal charges could result from the incident.
The student has been removed from school for the “foreseeable future.”
“’See something; say something’ works and is the bedrock of any community’s efforts to keep their local public schools and all of the community safe places for us all to live and learn,” the statement said.