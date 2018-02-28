Report: Rob Gronkowski Will Play For Patriots In 2018There's been rampant speculation over the past month on Rob Gronkowski's future -- or potential lack thereof -- in the NFL. But according to a report on Wednesday, the 28-year-old will indeed return to the field for the 2018 season.

Craig Kimbrel Leaves Red Sox Spring Training For Daughter's Heart SurgeryCraig Kimbrel is away from Boston's spring training camp while his infant daughter has surgery.

Gronk's Agents Have No Comment On His FutureWill Rob Gronkowski be catching passes from Tom Brady in 2018, or will be he throwing elbows in the ring? His agents had no desire to tackle that topic on Wednesday.

Matt Patricia Declines Comment On Malcolm Butler Benching: Bill Belichick Can Answer Those QuestionsThough Patricia was presumably in charge of running the defense as the Patriots' defensive coordinator for that Super Bowl loss, he deferred to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to handle that matter.

Gronkowski News Shows Patriots' Problems With Alex Guerrero Appear To Be Bigger Than Initially BelievedWe all had heard that the relationship between the Patriots and Alex Guerrero was on shaky ground. It apparently is worse than we originally knew.