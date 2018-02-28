BOURNE (CBS) – A Bourne selectman is facing domestic violence charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.
Michael Blanton was arrested Tuesday.
According to court records, the selectman allegedly grabbed the woman and drover her head into the ground. The woman told police Blanton was standing over her with a baseball bat.
Blanton was arraigned briefly Wednesday in Falmouth District Court and ordered to undergo a dangerousness hearing.
He is facing several charges, including assault and battery on a household/family member, assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime, and witness intimidation.
According to the Town of Bourne website, Blanton is up for re-election this year.