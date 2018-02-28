WEATHER ALERTDangerous, Life-Threatening Nor’easter On The Way
Filed Under:Bill Shields, Bourne, Domestic Violence, Local TV

BOURNE (CBS) – A Bourne selectman is facing domestic violence charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

Michael Blanton was arrested Tuesday.

According to court records, the selectman allegedly grabbed the woman and drover her head into the ground. The woman told police Blanton was standing over her with a baseball bat.

selectman Bourne Selectman Charged With Violently Attacking Girlfriend

Bourne selectman Michael Blanton is brought into Falmouth District Court to face domestic violence charges. (WBZ-TV)

Blanton was arraigned briefly Wednesday in Falmouth District Court and ordered to undergo a dangerousness hearing.

He is facing several charges, including assault and battery on a household/family member, assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime, and witness intimidation.

According to the Town of Bourne website, Blanton is up for re-election this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s