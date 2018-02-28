BOSTON (CBS) – Some of you may be wondering – how do I achieve the professional success I want doing something I really enjoy while also balancing the needs of family and friends, and come out the other side admired by all?

Who can I look to as a role model for all of that?

May I suggest you would do well to follow the example of our colleague Barry Burbank, who marks his 40th anniversary on WBZ-TV this week.

Forty years at one station, that’s almost unheard of in our business. And Barry’s longevity is no fluke. New Englanders have come to know and trust Barry like an old friend who never steers you wrong.

What’s Barry really like?

Exactly the same as what you see on the air, another key to his success.

If you are one of the thousands of New England kids who’ve enjoyed Barry’s school visits over the years, you know that his passion for his craft extends well beyond the studio.

In a tribute to Barry on his 35th anniversary in 2013, executive weather producer Terry Eliasen, his longtime colleague, took note of Barry’s wonderful family life, and wrote:

“Barry has given me something to strive for, much more important than making the perfect forecast – to be a better husband, a better father, and a better human being.”

I can’t imagine a better tribute, or a better role model.

Congratulations Barry!

You rule.

