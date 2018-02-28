  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — Amazon is seeking a new office in Boston’s Seaport District, a move that could bring 2,000 employees to the city in the next few years.

The company filed documents this week with the Boston Planning and Development Agency to lease a building in the proposed Seaport Square development.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh formally announced the project Tuesday, saying it puts a “tremendous vote of confidence” in the city’s economy.

Amazon and the developer are seeking $5 million in city property tax breaks, which would depend on the company creating at least 2,000 jobs in the area by 2025.

The company included Boston and neighboring Somerville on a shortlist of finalists for its second North American headquarters. The $5 billion project is estimated to generate up to 50,000 new jobs.

