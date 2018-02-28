AUBURN (CBS) — Sixty-one dogs and cats have been removed from a house in Auburn and the owners will likely be charged with animal cruelty, the Auburn Police Department said Wednesday.
The 65-year-old woman and her husband who lived there were ordered to leave after inspectors determined the house was not suitable for humans or animals to live in.
Police said she had been running a kennel out of the Buron Terrace property without a license.
The dozens of animals found included two litters of puppies and four litters of kittens. They will be medically evaluated and taken to Animal Rescue Leagues in Dedham and Boston.
Auburn Police, along with the Animal Rescue League of Boston and representatives from multiple state departments, executed a search warrant Tuesday after “a report was received of cats and dogs living in filthy, unsanitary conditions.”
Police said the couple was trying to get back into the house Wednesday morning despite the police orders.
No arrests have been made. Charges of animal cruelty and operating a kennel without a license will be filed in the near future.