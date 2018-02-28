Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Animal Rescue League, Auburn, Local TV

AUBURN (CBS) — Sixty-one dogs and cats have been removed from a house in Auburn and the owners will likely be charged with animal cruelty, the Auburn Police Department said Wednesday.

The 65-year-old woman and her husband who lived there were ordered to leave after inspectors determined the house was not suitable for humans or animals to live in.

auburnhouse 61 Dogs And Cats Found In Auburn House, Animal Cruelty Charges Expected

Police said they removed 61 dogs and cats from this Auburn home on Tuesday (Photo Courtesy: Auburn Police Department)

Police said she had been running a kennel out of the Buron Terrace property without a license.

The dozens of animals found included two litters of puppies and four litters of kittens. They will be medically evaluated and taken to Animal Rescue Leagues in Dedham and Boston.

puppiesfound 61 Dogs And Cats Found In Auburn House, Animal Cruelty Charges Expected

Puppies found in an Auburn home after police received a report that dogs and cats were living in filthy conditions (Photo Courtesy: Auburn Police Department)

Auburn Police, along with the Animal Rescue League of Boston and representatives from multiple state departments, executed a search warrant Tuesday after “a report was received of cats and dogs living in filthy, unsanitary conditions.”

auburncats 61 Dogs And Cats Found In Auburn House, Animal Cruelty Charges Expected

Cats found in an Auburn house that police deemed uninhabitable for people and animals (Photo Courtesy: Auburn Police Department)

Police said the couple was trying to get back into the house Wednesday morning despite the police orders.

No arrests have been made. Charges of animal cruelty and operating a kennel without a license will be filed in the near future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s