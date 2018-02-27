  • WBZ TVOn Air

WINCHESTER (CBS) – The Winchester Public Library will re-open Tuesday, three days after a young woman was brutally murdered there.

Jeffrey Yao, 23, is being held without bail after pleading not guilty Monday to charges of murder and armed assault with intent to murder.

yao2 Winchester Public Library To Re Open 3 Days After Murder

Jeffrey Yao in Woburn District Court, February 26, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Investigators say he was not provoked when he approached 22-year-old Deane Stryker from behind Saturday as she studied inside the library and stabbed her 20 times with a 10-inch hunting knife.

stabbingvictim Winchester Public Library To Re Open 3 Days After Murder

Deane Kenny Stryker (Family Photo)

Several people tried to stop Yao, including 77-year-old Lester Taber, who was also stabbed.

Stryker died.  She was a first-year student at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and hoped to eventually become a doctor.

Yao’s attorney, J.W. Carney, said Yao did not know Stryker and said his client is a very troubled man with a history of mental illness.

library2 Winchester Public Library To Re Open 3 Days After Murder

The Winchester Public Library. (WBZ-TV)

Several people have left flowers outside the library to honor Stryker.

