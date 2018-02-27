WINCHESTER (CBS) – The Winchester Public Library will re-open Tuesday, three days after a young woman was brutally murdered there.
Jeffrey Yao, 23, is being held without bail after pleading not guilty Monday to charges of murder and armed assault with intent to murder.
Investigators say he was not provoked when he approached 22-year-old Deane Stryker from behind Saturday as she studied inside the library and stabbed her 20 times with a 10-inch hunting knife.
Several people tried to stop Yao, including 77-year-old Lester Taber, who was also stabbed.
Stryker died. She was a first-year student at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and hoped to eventually become a doctor.
Yao’s attorney, J.W. Carney, said Yao did not know Stryker and said his client is a very troubled man with a history of mental illness.
Several people have left flowers outside the library to honor Stryker.