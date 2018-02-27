BOSTON (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Roxbury shooting that left a woman and her young child injured on Saturday.
Boston Police announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Victor Swain Jr., of Randolph, was arrested after a short standoff in Dorchester.
He is charged with two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and multiple firearms charges.
Police said the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. right outside of a store on Washington Street near Dudley Square.
A bullet grazed a 22-year-old woman’s head and her three-year-old child was cut by broken glass as they got into their car.
Both of their injuries were non-life threatening and they were transported to the Boston Medical Center.
“No one should be a victim of an incident like this,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. “I commend my officers for making such a quick identification and arrest of the suspect. Hopefully, the community will rest easier knowing that this reckless and dangerous individual is off the street.”