SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Newly released video shows a bus rolling out of control in Springfield.

The city put out footage of the November incident on Tuesday.

MassLive.com reports the driver got out of the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus to restart its electrical system, but the parking brake wasn’t set and the bus rolled away.

It barely missed three teenagers on the corner and knocked over a light pole before being stopped by sidewalk barriers.

There were 20 people on the bus but no one was seriously hurt.

