Kyrie Irving Appreciates Bob Cousy's PraiseBob Cousy had some high praise of Kryie Irving's skills, and the comments were not lost on the C's superstar.

Kalman: Now We'll See Whether Sweeney's Or Yzerman's Philosophy Works Out BestBruins general manager Don Sweeney has decided to subscribe to a philosophy of quantity over quality when it comes to his defensemen, while his Tampa Bay counterpart Steve Yzerman has decided it’s more important to have an elite top three defensemen rather than have nine capable blueliners available for the playoffs. Now comes the fun part: seeing whether the Bruins or Lightning go deeper in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs after the decisions their GMs made leading up to the 3 p.m. NHL Trade Deadline on Monday.

Rob Gronkowski Shows Off Dance Moves At Rick Ross ConcertNo one is really sure if Rob Gronkowski will be playing football next season. But one thing is always a certainty: Gronk is going to have a good time.

Irving Scores 25, Celtics Hold Off Grizzlies 109-98Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in three quarters of work and the Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies 109-98 on Monday night.

J.D. Martinez Means 'Everything' To Red Sox LineupJ.D. Martinez is just one man. But his impact on the Red Sox lineup should still be significant.