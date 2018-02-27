  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski

BOSTON (CBS) — No one is really sure if Rob Gronkowski will be playing football next season. But one thing is always a certainty: Gronk is going to have a good time.

The Patriots tight end stole the show at a Rick Ross concert in Miami over the weekend, jumping up on stage with the rapper and showing off his dance moves:

Gronkowski and Ross go back, and according to TMZ, Ross treated Gronk’s table to a bottle of Belaire Rose during the show.

Patriots fans are patiently awaiting word about Gronkowski’s future after the tight end was non-committal about returning in the moments after New England’s Super Bowl LII loss, and he isn’t helping matters with some equally-vague tweets. But he’s not letting that decision weigh him down, as he’s clearly still enjoying himself this offseason.

