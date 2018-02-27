  • WBZ TVOn Air

MEDFORD (CBS) — Students at all Medford schools will notice extra police as they return to school on Tuesday.

Following their school vacation week, Medford schools remained closed on Monday to give teachers time to establish how they will explain to students that a gun magazine was found in McGlynn Middle School two months ago and never reported.

The town’s middle and high school students will be told the police in and around classrooms are apart of the ongoing investigation into the bullets found at the McGlynn School.

Younger students will be told less specific details.

If a pre-k student asks about the police, they will be told police are simply in the school to keep them safe. Police will be explained to kindergarten students as helpers. Elementary through sixth-grade students will be told there was a safety concern and police searched all the schools.

ammo Students Returning To Medford Schools Greeted By Extra Police

The gun magazine clip found inside the McGlynn Middle School in Medford. (WBZ-TV)

Principal Jake Edwards was placed on paid administrative leave after he admitted he may have inadvertently thrown the magazine away, never notifying police after a custodian put it in his office in December.

Mayor Stephanie Burke said she and police did not learn about the incident until February 16.

On Tuesday, she was also at the middle school greeting students as they came to school.

A meeting will be held Tuesday night to discuss Superintendent Roy Belson’s future.

