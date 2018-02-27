BOSTON (CBS) – Did you see the footage of the dirt bike invasion of the Southeast Expressway that ended with multiple arrests Saturday?

Imagine yourself or your loved one caught in the middle of this horror show.

It’s a miracle no one was killed, and while State Police say it’s the biggest, worst incident of a so-called flash mob taking over a local public road, it’s hardly the first.

This kind of thing has been happening for years.

Sometimes, it’s just a large group of teenagers on bicycles, taking over streets and causing a ruckus. Annoying, perhaps, but not a major public-safety threat.

But most of these guys were well into their twenties, recklessly operating motorized vehicles that could cause a lot of damage to people and property.

Their theory seems to be that if there are enough of them, they can overwhelm any public or police resistance, a theory disproved by the cops this weekend that speaks to the criminally-poor judgement of the creeps involved.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the police need help.

“They’re getting a little bold and they figure they can do this on the highway and that’s a major concern. We try to do the best we can with the community in trying to get these bikes off the streets so if you know where these bikes are located or garaged let us know,” he said.

And then what?

Unless they’re caught breaking a law, it’s legal to own those things.

I don’t have a snappy answer. But I do suspect a fool who would risk your life and his this way likely cannot be reasoned with.

Share your thoughts with me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or you can reach me on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.