BOSTON (CBS) — One firefighter was taken to the hospital with burns as crews worked against a fire in a multi-family home Tuesday afternoon, the Boston fire department said.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the Havre Street house in East Boston.

Firefighters started working against the flames on the roof and from within the 3-story apartment building around 12:30 p.m.

Within an hour they were called off the roof and third floor.

A fire at an East Boston apartment building warrants a large response effort Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

The fire department also said they were worried the chimney might collapse because the roof area around it has burned away.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

It is not clear what started the fire, the department has not released any more information at this time.

