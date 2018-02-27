How Tommy Wingels May Have Already Exceeded Expectations In Bruins DebutWait a minute -- didn’t anyone tell forward Tommy Wingels the Bruins acquired him to provide depth and be a bottom-six plumber when forced into the lineup? Maybe Wingels didn’t get the memo, because in addition to his ferocious forechecking and mucking in the corners, Wingels contributed a goal and assist in his Bruins debut, a 4-3 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on Tuesday.

New Guys Make Instant Impact For BruinsBoston's two newcomers hit the TD Garden ice for the first time in black and gold on Tuesday night, and they did not disappoint.

McAvoy, Newcomer Nash Lead Bruins Past Hurricanes 4-3 In OTCharlie McAvoy scored 1:08 into overtime and Rick Nash had a goal in his home debut for Boston as the Bruins rallied past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Spring Training Report: Astros Favored To Get Most WinsAstros open as win-total favorites, while MLB looks to speed up games, as Spring Training moves into its second week.

Report: Rob Gronkowski Getting Worn Down By 'Atmosphere' Surrounding PatriotsRob Gronkowski is all about having a good time, but he apparently didn't enjoy himself in 2017.