BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are losing their leading goal-scorer for at least two weeks.
Patrice Bergeron is out with a fractured right foot and will be reevaluated in two weeks, Bruins GM Don Sweeney announced on Tuesday. Bergeron suffered the injury in Toronto on Feb. 24, but suited up the following night in Buffalo after postgame X-rays came back negative. The forward experienced discomfort during Sunday’s 4-1 loss and had a CT scan in Boston on Monday, which revealed a small fracture in his foot.
This is a big blow to the Bruins, who currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with 82 points. Bergeron leads the team with 27 goals this season and is third with 54 points. His plus-26 rating is second on the team to Brad Marchand’s plus-28.
The Bruins have 21 games remaining in the regular season.