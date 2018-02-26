WINCHESTER (CBS/AP) — The man charged in a brutal murder at the Winchester library has been ordered held without bail.

Jeffrey Yao, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and armed assault with intent to murder at his arraignment Monday morning in Woburn District Court.

Investigators say he stabbed 22-year-old Deane Stryker multiple times with a 10-inch hunting knife Saturday, as she studied inside the library.

Stryker suffered slash and stab wounds to her head and upper torso and died at the hospital. A 77-year-old man who tried to help Stryker was also hurt.

Stryker was a first year student at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine who hoped to become a doctor.

James Herbert, president of the school in Portland, Maine said he was “shocked and saddened” by the death.

There’s no word yet on a motive for the attack. Both Stryker and Yao were graduates of Winchester High School.

“We will employ every support system we can in order to return WHS to a sense of stability and to a calm and safe environment for learning and growing,” Principal Dennis Mahoney said in a letter to families Monday. “I firmly believe that although our community is shaken, the best way to get through these hard times is to do so together and stay intact as a community.

JW Carney, attorney for Winchester murder suspect says defendant is very troubled man with history of mental illness. Says he did not know the victim who was killed. pic.twitter.com/uJV21kaaEL — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) February 26, 2018

A neighbor of Yao’s said the 23-year-old had mental health issues.

“We knew about his fits of rage. That’s all we know. We thought he was under control, we never thought he was a real threat to life,” neighbor Hermon Correa-Diaz told WBZ-TV.

Yao is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 11.

