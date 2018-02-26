BOSTON (CBS) – New England’s preeminent power couple celebrated their ninth anniversary on Monday.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen both took to Instagram to share photos from their wedding day on Feb. 26, 2009.
“What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you,” Bundchen wrote. “Happy anniversary love of my lifey!”
Brady’s message was a little shorter but no less sweet.
“Live, Laugh, Love…..and I Love You!” he wrote, in addition to wishing his wife a happy anniversary in Spanish.