  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMSuperior Donuts
    9:30 PMLiving Biblically
    10:00 PMScorpion
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Everett, Everett Police

EVERETT (CBS) – A dog that was reportedly thrown into traffic has been reunited with his owner. Everett’s Animal Control Officer helped make the reunion possible between a Montana truck driver and his pet.

There were a lot of smiles at the Everett Police Department on Monday.

teej e1519689301379 Lost Dog Reportedly Thrown Into Traffic Reunited With Owner

Tedge and his owner were reunited Monday. (WBZ-TV)

Tedge, an 18 month old pup, always rides with Theron Miller on his cross country journeys. Late last month, Miller let Tedge go for a run while he was delivering a load of potatoes at the produce center in Everett, but Tedge never returned. Later that night, Tedge was found in the middle of Revere Beach Parkway.

Police had a report that the dog had been thrown from a moving vehicle.

pup e1519689172342 Lost Dog Reportedly Thrown Into Traffic Reunited With Owner

Tedge was badly injured when he got lost in Everett. (WBZ-TV)

Miller said he kept checking the Everett website to find his best friend.

One of Tedge’s legs was badly injured and had to be amputated, but he has rebounded well and seems to be happy that he is finally heading home.

Everett police are still investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s