EVERETT (CBS) – A dog that was reportedly thrown into traffic has been reunited with his owner. Everett’s Animal Control Officer helped make the reunion possible between a Montana truck driver and his pet.
There were a lot of smiles at the Everett Police Department on Monday.
Tedge, an 18 month old pup, always rides with Theron Miller on his cross country journeys. Late last month, Miller let Tedge go for a run while he was delivering a load of potatoes at the produce center in Everett, but Tedge never returned. Later that night, Tedge was found in the middle of Revere Beach Parkway.
Police had a report that the dog had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
Miller said he kept checking the Everett website to find his best friend.
One of Tedge’s legs was badly injured and had to be amputated, but he has rebounded well and seems to be happy that he is finally heading home.
Everett police are still investigating the incident.