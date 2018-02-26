  • WBZ TVOn Air

boston marathon, Boston Marathon Bombing, Dzhokhan Tsarnaev, Robel Phillipos

BOSTON (AP) — The second of three college buddies convicted for their roles in covering up for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is getting out of prison.

The Boston Herald reports that 24-year-old Robel Phillipos is scheduled to be released Monday from a residential re-entry management program in Philadelphia.

Phillipos was convicted in 2015 of lying to authorities investigating the 2013 bombing that killed three people and injured more than 260.

Phillipos went to Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School and the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth with Tsarnaev.

A federal appeals court last year rejected Phillipos’ bid to overturn his conviction. He had argued statements he made to FBI investigators were coerced. The U.S. Supreme Court last month refused to take the case.

Phillipos must still serve three years of probation.

