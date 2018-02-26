By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Even though they’re pretty nice folks in Indy, it’s probably not a bad idea for Josh McDaniels to stay away from Indianapolis as much as possible.
After leaving the Colts at the altar this offseason, the Patriots offensive coordinator is not expected to attend this year’s NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. The week-long showcase of top draft prospects begins on Tuesday.
The Patriots are expected to draft a quarterback with one of their six selections in April’s NFL Draft, so it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea for McDaniels to be on hand for the Combine, especially if he is indeed New Engalnd’s head coach of the future. But leaving the bulk of Bill Belichick’s staff back in Foxboro is common practice for a team that usually deals with a shorter offseason than their competition, so there really isn’t too much to read into the decision. McDaniels will have other opportunities to see prospects run and jump ahead of the draft, and it’s highly unlikely that he’s shaking in his visor at the thought of a trip to Indianapolis.
Still, it would have been much, much better if McDaniels had made plans to head to Indy, only to cancel at the last minute.