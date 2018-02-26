WAKEFIELD (CBS) — A school in Wakefield was placed on lockdown on Monday while police investigated an online threat only to discover the threat was aimed at a school in Maryland.

The Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School said they went into a “precautionary lock-down” around 10:30 a.m.

“A student reported that she had seen a social media post that made threats against a school with a name similar to Northeast Metro. She brought her concerns to administration, and out of an abundance of caution, the school initiated its lockdown procedures and alerted the Wakefield Police Department,” said Wakefield police in a statement.

The school was evacuated and police said while they were investigating that there was no immediate danger to the students or staff.

Just before 1 p.m., they tweeted, “It now appears the threat was regarding a school in Maryland with a similar name. There is no active threat to any of our schools at this time.”

The NE Vocational School has been placed in lock-down while we investigate an online threat. It now appears the threat was regarding a school in Maryland with a similar name. There is no active threat to any of our schools at this time. #wakefield — WakefieldMAPD (@WakefieldPD) February 26, 2018

Wakefield police notified police in Maryland.

Police Chief Rick Smith said, “While this is a false alarm for Northeast Metro, we are proud of the student for not hesitating — if you see something say something…I want to thank the school faculty and staff as well as the students and parents for their cooperation during today’s police response.”

Students were dismissed early after police concluded that there was no danger.