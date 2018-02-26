BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in three quarters of work and the Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies 109-98 on Monday night.

Boston has won all three of its games coming out of the All-Star break. Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier each added 13 points.

After scoring a basket early in the second quarter, the Grizzlies went nearly eight minutes without a field goal. The Celtics rallied during Memphis’ drought, and used a 22-6 run to increase their lead to 55-30.

Boston (43-19) led by as many as 28 points in the second half.

JaMychal Green had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. Marc Gasol added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Memphis (18-41) has lost 10 straight games and 10 consecutive on the road. The Grizzlies are also 0-10 on the road this season against the Eastern Conference. They remain the only NBA team with a road victory against the East.

Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans sat out his second straight game with a right rib injury.

Memphis has yet to win a game this season with Evans not in the lineup (0-10).

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Are now a Western Conference-worst 5-23 on the road this season. … Went 5 of 23 from the 3-point line… Started the second quarter 1 for 10 from the field. … With the loss, Memphis can’t extend its franchise-record streak of seven consecutive winning seasons. It is the third-longest active streak in the NBA behind only San Antonio (20) and Oklahoma City (eight).

Celtics: Irving has scored at least 25 points in nine of his last 14 games. … C Aron Baynes returned action after sitting out Saturday’s win against New York with a left elbow sprain.

INJURY BUG

The Grizzlies played without Evans (right rib), Mike Conley (left heel), Chandler Parsons (illness) and Wayne Selden, Jr. (right knee soreness).

MR. 700

Monday marked Gasol’s 700th career NBA game (all with the Grizzlies). It was the latest in a string of milestones he’s reached this season. With his 689th start on Feb. 7 against Utah, Gasol passed Conley for the most games started in franchise history. Gasol reached 10,000 career points back on Dec. 2 at Cleveland.

100 OR LESS

The Celtics improved to 28-3 this season when holding teams to less than 100 points. The 31 times Boston has held an opponent under the century mark this season are second to only San Antonio’s 34.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Suns on Wednesday.

Celtics: Host Hornets on Wednesday.

