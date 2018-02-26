SHREWSBURY (CBS) – The two men who attacked a couple in a violent home invasion in Shrewsbury are still on the loose.

The homeowner says he’s lived in the quiet Lamplighter Drive neighborhood for more than 20 years and never had a problem until a knock at his door Monday and the nightmare to follow.

“Without a doubt, the scariest minutes of my life,” said Steve Levine.

Levine said that nightmare knock came noontime Monday when his girlfriend opened their door to two men, asking for him by name.

“They burst in, pinned her down. She screamed, I ran,” Levine said.

“They grabbed me, threw me down. One of them pinned me to the wall with a knife in my throat which was really nice, saying, ‘You want to die? You want to die? You want to die?’ And I chose not to die at that time, I think that’s the right choice to make. And grabbed my wallet off the counter and took off.”

Levine says they were strangers; one black about 6 feet tall, and a second dark-skinned man, possibly Hispanic, with a scruffy beard and a mustache and glasses.

“I just don’t even understand it. Don’t understand it at all,” Levine said. “It’s scary. Because if it could happen to me it could happen to anybody.”

Local and state police with dogs searched the neighborhood for more than an hour, but there was no sign of the suspects. Levine and his girlfriend are physically fine, and thankful.

“If anything it was a great wake-up call that life is precious and we should grab onto it a little more,” Levine said.

Levine says the two suspects only got away with his wallet. He says he will now install a security system and cameras.